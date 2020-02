ווקר: טייטום היה מדהים, הכי טוב על הפרקט

The Celtics beat the Clippers 141-133 in double OT...

Jayson Tatum had his 8th 30-pt game of the season. The Celtics have won each of his last 7 games with 30 or more pts.

Also, Gordon Hayward had his 5th 20-pt & 10-reb game this season, a new career high for a single-season. pic.twitter.com/4MB9QEpD5u