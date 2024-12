"הייתי נוראי העונה, אבל עשיתי את זה כשצריך"

Jalen Brunson's masterful 55-point outing (season-high) leads the @nyknicks to their 7th straight win!



Karl-Anthony Towns: 30 PTS, 14 REB, 2 BLK

Mikal Bridges: 21 PTS, 3 AST, 3 STL, 3 3PM

Josh Hart: 13 PTS, 11 REB, 7 AST

Justin Champagnie: 31 PTS (career high), 13-15 FGM