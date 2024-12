אוריין גורן זומן לנבחרת קטלוניה עד גיל 16

: Xavi Mirángels, Orian Goren, Baba Kourouma, Pablo Peña, and Gorka Buil has been called up to the Catalan U-16 team for training on 17th December.

