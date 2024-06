"שחקני בארסה בספרד רואים בניקו אחד משלהם"

❗️During Spain's training session, Joselu and Nacho went to Lamine Yamal and asked him: "So you don't like the '27' (at Barça) anymore. Not anymore, right?" Lamine said something to Nacho and Nico Williams also appeared. Pedri told Nico: "You have to change the number 10 Nico, we… pic.twitter.com/uDdXkxgE9y