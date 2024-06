אמבפה צפוי להרוויח כ-57 מיליון אירו לשנה בריאל

MBAPPÉ SALARY WILL BE 57.5m€ per year FOR 5 YEARS,

PLUS A 100m€ SIGNING BONUS.

WHICH DIVIDED INTO THE YEARS OF CONTRACT, MAKES AN ANNUAL 77.5m€ per year.

STILL THE SOLE OVER30m€ SALARY IN EUROPE, AND THIRD BIGGEST EVER IN EUROPE.

BUT -16m€ FROM WHAT HE EARNED AT PSG.