ישחק עם סולומון: ורנר על סף מעבר לטוטנהאם

‼️ EXCLUSIVE News Timo #Werner: He’s on the verge to join @SpursOfficial on a 6-months-loan! It’s very hot!

➡️ Leipzig and Tottenham in final negotiations today. More details have to be clarified (Option to buy…)

The 27 y/o is ready to leave the training camp of RB Leipzig… pic.twitter.com/HQfJP5CBMg