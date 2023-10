לאמין ימאל יחדש את חוזהו בברצלונה עד 2026

✍️ (YAMAL): Tomorrow Lamine Yamal's contract renewal until 2026 will be announced. That is the limit for a 16 year old. But it is already agreed that when he turns 18 in 2025, he will sign a renewal for 5 years until 2030.#FCB

Via ( ): @ffpolo [md] pic.twitter.com/4QxDsAzceg