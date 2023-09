אנצ'לוטי העיר לוויניסיוס: אתה לא יכול לשחק ככה

❗️Cameras caught Ancelotti & Viní Jr being in disagreement during the match.

Ancelotti to Viní: “You have to play more freely.”

Viní responds: “What do you want me to do? *then points out the team’s structure*”

Ancelotti again later: “You can’t play this way, you can’t play… pic.twitter.com/RtFT63UnNv