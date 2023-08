ברצלונה יכולה להרוויח מעזיבת הארי מגווייר

Atalanta are on the verge of closing deal for Charles de Ketelaere! Player’s final green light, almost received and set to be confirmed later today ⚫️

◉ €3m loan fee to Milan.

◉ €23m buy option.

◉ €4m add-ons.

◉ 10% sell-on.

Here we go soon ⏳✨