לה ליגה לא מאשרת את העברת פליקס לברצלונה

❗️Excl. News Moussa #Diaby: An agreement with @AVFCOfficial is close to be done now!

➡️ There’s an agreement in principle between both clubs now

➡️ Transfer fee: Around €50m + add-ons!

Al-Nassr is still pushing but Aston Villa will make the race ✅@SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/ezPXpFSIUj