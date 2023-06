יוקיץ' על המשחק ההיסטורי של דנבר: לא אכפת לי

Nikola Jokic has recorded the 1st 30-pt, 20-reb, 10-ast game in NBA Finals history tonight.



It is his 3rd career 30-20-10 playoff game of any kind. There have only been 2 other 30-20-10 games in NBA postseason history (1 each by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar & Wilt Chamberlain). pic.twitter.com/uDVu9JJOoA