צ'אבי בתפקיד פפ והשער שהציל את ואן חאל

[throwback] December 1998. Away game vs Valladolid after 4 losses in a row. Awful start to the ssn. Van Gaal on the verge on being sacked. A very young Xavi scores his 1st league goal. (1-0) win, LVG gets more time on the job & Barça ends up winning LaLigapic.twitter.com/yz1u93uOqD