סוויפ על המלך: דנבר אלופת המערב עם 0:4 גדול

Nikola Jokic had a Best Player In The World level second half. Stepped up on defense, rebounded, and controlled the game on offense. Finished with:

30 points

14 rebounds

13 assists

Jokic's averages over his last 30 playoff games:

30.1 points

12.7 rebounds

7.8 assists

Legend. pic.twitter.com/TzXObv15Wv