יאניס: ההרחקה של לופז? לא הבנתי מה קרה

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his 6th 45-point, 10-rebound game of the season.

Over the last 50 seasons, the only players to record more in a season are Bob McAdoo (8) in 1974-75 and Russell Westbrook (7) in 2016-17.

They both won MVP in those seasons.