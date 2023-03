מילווקי נכנעה לווריירס, בוסטון ניצחה את אטלנטה

FINAL: Kings pick up their 40th win tonight defeating the Suns, 128-119.



@hbarnes 19 PTS, 6 REB

@swipathefox 18 PTS, 6 AST, 4 REB

@Dsabonis11 17 PTS, 8 REB

@AhmadMonk 18 PTS, 5 AST, 4 REB



