טריפל דאבל לדונצ'יץ', 37 ללברון מול סקרמנטו

Zach LaVine followed up last night's 41 piece with another tough performance, scoring 36 PTS as the @chicagobulls got the W!

DeMar DeRozan: 35 PTS, 7 AST

Lauri Markkanen: 28 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL

