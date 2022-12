"כמה כמה במקסיקו?": השיחה של מסי וסקאלוני

After #ARG 2nd goal #POL, Messi asked Scaloni about #KSA #MEX :

️ Messi: “What's the score of the other match?”

️ Scaloni: “2-0. Any other goal would disqualify Poland… They don't want more, they don't want more!”

Scaloni hinted at his desire for Poland to qualify. pic.twitter.com/uL0LiaAgxJ