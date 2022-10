קלבר: דונצ'יץ' תמיד עושה את המהלך הנכון

Luka Dončić has become only the 10th player in @NBA history to record 3-or-more career 40-point triple-doubles.

22, Oscar Robertson

15, James Harden

12, Russell Westbrook

7, Wilt Chamberlain

6, LeBron James

*3, Luka Dončić

3, Larry Bird

3, Michael Jordan

3, Pete Maravich