די מריה רמז מפורשות על יובה, מלאסיה באנגליה

✍️ (DEMBÉLÉ): Everything indicates that Ousmane Dembélé will continue at Barça. He will sign a contract until 2024 with a 40% salary reduction.

• Dembélé is in a hurry to close it asap and join pre-season under Xavi, his great supporter.

