ברנרדו סילבה הציע את עצמו לברצלונה בינואר

❗️Bernardo Silva has been a Barcelona fan since he was 10 years old, when Deco joined the club in 2004.

• He asked his parents for a Barça shirt and his support for the club gradually grew watching Xavi, Busquets, Iniesta, Messi.#FCB

Via: @martinezferran [md] pic.twitter.com/7j6Srq3n9P