מביך: כך קהל פרנקפורט השתלט על הקאמפ נואו

❗The elimination from the Europa League is a new slap to Barcelona's economy. They only made €59.8m this season.

• Barça's record is €117.7m in the 2018-19 season.

• The UCL quater-finalists (€20.2m) make more money to the UEL winners (€19.5m).

