פילי הביסה, מיאמי הובכה, הצמרת במזרח רותחת

The @Timberwolves had 7 players in double-digits including Karl-Anthony Towns, who led the team with 20 points in their win! #RaisedByWolves

KAT: 20 PTS, 9 REB

Luka Doncic: 24 PTS, 10 REB, 8 AST, 5 3PM

D'Angelo Russell: 15 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST pic.twitter.com/wzWSJn69EQ