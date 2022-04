התאומות אברינה השתתפו בעצרת תמיכה בפוטין

Figure skaters seen at today's pro-Putin rally were Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, Evgeniya Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, coach Sergei Dobrin, Dina and Arina Averina and Victoria Listunova. Also seen was 2014 Olympic gold medalist, Adelina Sotnikova. pic.twitter.com/hJ5IAmZGIe