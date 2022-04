ג'ו קול: צ'לסי יכולה להיות מרוצה, היא תעלה שלב

Chance of winning the #UCL implied by @sbk odds:

◥ Man City (33.8%)

◥ Liverpool (30.3%)

◥ Bayern (23.3%)

◥ Chelsea (7.7%)

◥ Real Madrid (7.4%)

◥ Atlético (4%)

◥ Villarreal (0.8%)

◥ Benfica (0.7%)

Who are you backing? #UCLdraw

18+ | https://t.co/Z7VZzu3iu1 | #Ad