"56 נקודות? לא אכפת לי מזה, רק שמח שניצחנו"

LeBron James finished with 56 pts & 10 rebs in the Lakers' 124-116 win over the Warriors.

At age 37, he is oldest player in NBA history to record at least 55 pts & 10 rebs in a game.

He's also the 1st Laker with a 55-10 game since Shaquille O'Neal in March 2000. pic.twitter.com/yik81ys8Wd