הסמל החדש: מבארסה של מסי לבארסה של פדרי

Ousmane Dembele Athletic Club

⏱️ Mins played - 23

Shots - 2

⚽️ Goals - 1

Key passes - 3

️ Assists - 2

️ Rating - 8.77

⭐️ MotM awards - 1

Dembele's rating was the best earned by a substitute in a La Liga match this season pic.twitter.com/qgz3pTvupV