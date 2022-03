14 נק' לאבדיה, וושינגטון הפסידה בשתי הארכות

We battled but came up short in 2OT.

Kuzma: 36 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST

KCP: 24 PTS, 4 AST, 2 STL

Neto: 22 PTS, 4-7 3P, 9 AST#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/RzWZuoHU0y