זיכרונות מטוקיו: מי ספורטאית השנה בעולם?

Congratulations to An San (KOR) for breaking the OLYMPIC RECORD of 72-arrow Women's #Archery with a total of 680 points, 36 ten-pointers and 16 bull-eyes!

An San beat previous record 673 set by Lina Herasymenko (UKR) in Atlanta 1996.

축하합니다!!!

ralat: typo nama#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/uA7jDc827l