"תודה לברנרדו סילבה, המקום הראשון לא משנה"

Bernardo Silva’s flying… and it’s thanks to Pep. Bernardo wanted to leave Man City last summer. The board asked for €70m - Atletico wanted Bernardo but NO way for €40/45m proposals. ⭐️ #MCFC

Guardiola changed Bernardo’s mind pushing him to stay… and he’s back at top level. pic.twitter.com/RgM0707tpH