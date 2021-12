סן אנטוניו הפתיעה את גולדן סטייט, הפסד לנטס

Dejounte Murray comes up big in the clutch and goes for 23 PTS, 12 REB and 7 AST as the @spurs hold on to grab the road win!

Derrick White: 25 PTS, 3 STL

Lonnie Walker IV: 21 PTS, 4 REB

Stephen Curry: 27 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/kkLVfQuhmJ