דוגמנית העל לשעבר עצבנית על עדיל ראמי שבגד בה!
25.06.19
אחד הזוגות היותר מעניינים בעולם הכדורגל העולמי היה כמובן פמלה אנדרסון ועדיל ראמי שחקנה הצרפתי של מארסיי… למרות שהוא לא כוכב גדול ולא מוכר כמו שחקנים אחרים, הם היו מעניינים בזכות דוגמנית העל לשעבר…
אלא שכעת אחרי יותר משנתיים היחסים ביניהם נגמרו, אחרי שפמלה תקפה את ראמי באינסטגרם שלה וטענה שהוא חי חיים כפולים ובגד בה!
“קשה לקבל את זה, אחרי יותר משנתיים, גיליתי שהחיים שלי היו שקר אחד גדול… גיליתי לאחרונה שהוא חי חיים כפולים, הוא צוחק על שחקנים אחרים שבוגדים, אבל מה שהוא עושה גרוע הרבה יותר. הוא משקר לכולם, איך אפשר לשחק בלב של שתי נשים ככה, אני בטוח שהיו עוד כמה נשים”. הלם!!!
A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on
