הזאר הוצג בברנבאו לעיני 50 אלף אוהדים נרגשים, והציג שעון יוקרתי משובץ יהלומים במחיר מ-ט-ו-ר-ף!

 14.06.19 

הרכש הגדול ביותר בחלון ההעברות האירופי עד כה הוא צירופו של אדן הזאר לריאל מדריד. הכוכב הבלגי של צ’לסי בשבע השנים האחרונות נחת אמש (חמישי) בסנטיאגו ברנבאו והוצג לעיני כ-50 אלף אוהדים לבנים נלהבים!

כיאה למעמד, הזאר הגיע להצגתו בסטייל של הביוקר… הבלגי ענד על ידו שעון נוצץ ביהלומים שמשך את מירב תשומת הלב עם תכשיט שאף קישט את ידו של רפאל נדאל לאחר ניצחונו האחרון ברולאן גארוס, ולא מעט כדורגלנים פרסמו בעבר את השעון של החברה הנחשבת…

עם השעון היוקרתי... (רויטרס)

המודל? ריצ’ארד מיל היוקרתי, המחיר? כ-80 אלף פאונד, שהם כ-90 אלף יורו… נראה שהזאר הרוויח יפה במהלך תקופתו בלונדון. המדור מאחל הצלחה לבלגי בדרך החדשה ואם צריך לכוון את השעון שעל היד, אנחנו כאן…

של הביוקר... (רויטרס)
על מדי א'... (רויטרס)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Playing his Final Game for Chelsea and Winning the 2019 Europa League Cup, Eden Hazard; was spotted wearing an 18KT White Gold Richard Mille RM016 Set with Factory Diamonds around the Case. ???? @hazardeden_10 ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••Price -UK List Price-£80,000 #CelebWatches ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• #watch #watches #celebrities #celebrity #fashion #patek #rolex #richardmille #rolexgang #timepiece #instawatch #audemars #richlife #rich #wealth #money #hazard #chelsea #europa ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Like?Comment ??Tag Friend?? Follow! Thanks to @umar_sakha1 for the spot??

A post shared by Celebrity Watch Spotter™ ?? (@celebwatchspotter) on


