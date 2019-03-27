ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים| Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר|תיירות ספורט|ONE TRAVEL
כריסטיאנו רונאלדו ששוהה בפורטוגל בילה ללא ג'ורג'ינה...

 02.06.19 

מערכת היחסים בין כריסטיאנו רונאלדו לבת הזוג שלו ואם בתו הרביעית ג’ורג’ינה רודריגס מעולם לא הייתה טובה יותר… השניים מרבים לבלות באיטליה ולהראות לעולם כמה טוב להם…

אלא שכעת הם בנפרד.; הפורטוגלי חזר למולדתו, בעוד שג’ורג’ינה בספרד ומקפצת בין אירוע השקה אחד לשני…

שתי אגדות... (אינסטגרם)

אז רונאלדו יצא עם שני חברים טובים למסעדה בליסבון ולאחר מכן הם המשיכו לדרינק, שם הוא פגש את שוער העבר הפורטוגלי ויטור באהיה… וג’ורג’ינה אתם שואלים?!? היא אישרה את זה…

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aiming for success. #traditionalaccessories #belt #cr7footwear

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

É sempre um prazer estar de volta ao meu país. Força Portugal????????????

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Recordando el gran día que vivimos en @insparya_es . Con la mejor compañía ??

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on


