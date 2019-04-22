ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים| Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר|תיירות ספורט|ONE TRAVEL
הקוסם וכוכב העבר מככב על שלטי אוטובוסים! לסיפור המלא...
בקרוב יצא סרט תיעודי על מיכאל שומאכר נהג הפורמולה 1 לסיפור המלא...
הלם! חגי גולדנברג בעוד קמפיין פרסומי באינסטגרם... לסיפור המלא...
לירן שטראובר והאקסית של ג'ורדי, טל טלמון, ביחד!!! לסיפור המלא...
רפאל נדאל ובת זוגו יתחתנו בחודש הקרוב! לסיפור המלא...
צפו: הילדים של רונאלדו רוקדים לצלילי 'I Will Survive' לסיפור המלא...
עדיין לא נרגענו ממסיבת amosi beach והנה החלק השני! לסיפור המלא...
מזל טוב לרודי פרננדס ואשתו על הולדת בתם השנייה! לסיפור המלא...
הכירו את החדשה של מגן ריאל מדריד, סרחיו רגילון... לסיפור המלא...





ארתורו וידאל הציג לראווה את חברתו החדשה...

 14.05.19 

 מאז תחילת השנה שמו של הרכש של ברצלונה ארתורו וידאל הצ’ילאני נקשר לדוגמנית ומאמנת הכושר הקולמביאנית סוניה יסאזה, אבל רק כעת הם נחשפים!!!

הדוגמנית בת ה-35 והכדורגלן בן ה-31 העלו את התמונה המשותפת הראשונה שלהם ביחד לאינסטגרם ובכך הודיעו לעולם על הזוגיות שלהם וחשפו את עצמם…

נחשפו... (אינסטגרם)

ובזמן שהאסקית שלו ואם ילדיו מריה טרזה מאטוס בילתה בדובאי עם הילדים, וידאל היה עם החדשה שלו…

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Día de ?? con mi papasito!!??????

A post shared by Sonia Isaza (@niaisazaoficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

EXTENSIONES?? . 6 series de 15 repeticiones @nitrofitoficial ????

A post shared by Sonia Isaza (@niaisazaoficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

DESEO... que lo que quieras para mi lo recibas duplicado para ti!????

A post shared by Sonia Isaza (@niaisazaoficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Entrenamiento!!??????????

A post shared by Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23oficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Domingo de entrenamiento!!????????????????

A post shared by Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23oficial) on


l l l l l l l l l l l l l

חזרה לגליצ'ים

 הוסף תגובה 
הכל | עוררו עניין | עוררו דיון | הצג תגובות של:

... תגובות בטעינה ...


1:1