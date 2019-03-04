ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים| Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר|תיירות ספורט|ONE TRAVEL
צפו: הילדים של רונאלדו רוקדים לצלילי 'I Will Survive'

 13.05.19 

בזמן שכריסטיאנו רונאלדו טייל עם יובנטוס לעיר הבירה רומא כדי להיפגש עם הקבוצה המקומית, בת הזוג שלו ג’ורג’ינה רודריגס והילדים נשארו בבית ונהנו מכל רגע…

אז אמנם אבא לא היה איתם, אבל הילדים החלו לרקוד ולקפץ לצלילי השיר 'I Will Survive', אשר הקליפ שלו הוקרן להם על הטלויזיה על ידי ג’ורג’ינה…

הילדים של רונאלדו רוקדים

האמת, אנחנו נמסנו ואתם?!? ילדים זה שמחה!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)


