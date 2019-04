הפורטוגלי בדרך לרכוש בוגאטי בשווי של 11 מיליון ש"ח!!!

At Geneva Motor Show Bugatti features a totally new stand concept with 3 unique hyper sports cars, its unrivaled 16 cylinder engine, highlights from its past and presence and an accessories collection honouring its 110th anniversary. #Bugatti #gimsswiss #BugattiLifestyle #LaVoitureNoire #Divo #Bugatti110Ans #Bugatti110Years

A post shared by BUGATTI (@bugatti) on Mar 10, 2019 at 8:00am PDT