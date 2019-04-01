ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים| Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר|תיירות ספורט|ONE TRAVEL
סילבי מייס הגרושה הכי מפורסמת בעולמנו חוגגת יום הולדת!

 14.04.19 

אין ספק שסילבי מייס היא הגרושה הכי מפורסמת בעולמנו… אמנם רפאל ואן דר וארט בגד בה עם החברה הכי טובה, אבל היא שכחה את זה ממזמן והפכה לאשת עסקים מצליחה במיוחד…

סילבי חוגגת גם עשר שנים ללא סרטן והשנה האחרונה הייתה לגמרי שלה עם חברת הלבשה תחתונה ומותג משקפיים… 

גדלה בשנה... (אינסטגרם)

ואן דר וארט?!? הוא כבר היסטוריה עבור הטופ מודל שגם בגיל 41 יכולה לטעון להיותה אחת הנשים היפות בתבל… מזל טוב!

מזל טוב! (אינסטגרם)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Counting the days until my birthday... AriesGirl ?? #birthdayweek ??

A post shared by Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) on


