סילבי מייס הגרושה הכי מפורסמת בעולמנו חוגגת יום הולדת!

אין ספק שסילבי מייס היא הגרושה הכי מפורסמת בעולמנו… אמנם רפאל ואן דר וארט בגד בה עם החברה הכי טובה, אבל היא שכחה את זה ממזמן והפכה לאשת עסקים מצליחה במיוחד…
סילבי חוגגת גם עשר שנים ללא סרטן והשנה האחרונה הייתה לגמרי שלה עם חברת הלבשה תחתונה ומותג משקפיים…
ואן דר וארט?!? הוא כבר היסטוריה עבור הטופ מודל שגם בגיל 41 יכולה לטעון להיותה אחת הנשים היפות בתבל… מזל טוב!
@coachella is coming soon ???????? Are you ready for my festival look with my #sylvieoptics x @edel_optics FOCUS sunnies? Werbung/Ad Get this gorgeous shades in four different colour variations ??Now available at @edel_optics ? Find some outfit inspirations by @mrsbella @jldrae @constantly_k @fasten_ur_seatbelts @foxytrash in my Stories ?? Pic by @michaelgoldenbaum Glow by @serenagoldenbaum
@coachella is coming soon ???????? Are you ready for my festival look with my #sylvieoptics x @edel_optics FOCUS sunnies? Werbung/Ad Get this gorgeous shades in four different colour variations ??Now available at @edel_optics ? Find some outfit inspirations by @mrsbella @jldrae @constantly_k @fasten_ur_seatbelts @foxytrash in my Stories ?? Pic by @michaelgoldenbaum Glow by @serenagoldenbaum
Counting the days until my birthday... AriesGirl ?? #birthdayweek ??
Counting the days until my birthday... AriesGirl ?? #birthdayweek ??
Good Morning Loves?? say hi to my new lingerie line {Rendezvous} from my @sylviedesigns collection ?? Werbung/Ad ??Now available in selected @karstadt_warenhaus stores and online at sylvie-designs.com ?? Link in bio
Good Morning Loves?? say hi to my new lingerie line {Rendezvous} from my @sylviedesigns collection ?? Werbung/Ad ??Now available in selected @karstadt_warenhaus stores and online at sylvie-designs.com ?? Link in bio
Business as usual #happymonday @edel_optics #sylvieoptics #impress #sunnies #linkinbio ?? @serenagoldenbaum @michaelgoldenbaum @tine.siepmann ??Werbung/Ad
Business as usual #happymonday @edel_optics #sylvieoptics #impress #sunnies #linkinbio ?? @serenagoldenbaum @michaelgoldenbaum @tine.siepmann ??Werbung/Ad
