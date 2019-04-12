ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים| Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר|תיירות ספורט|ONE TRAVEL
בניון פרש ולא השאיר עין יבשה. הכדורגלנים הבכירים לא נותרו אדישים לסיפור המלא...
נטע וקורל מבלות זו עם זו באירועים נוצצים בלוס אנג'לס... לסיפור המלא...
נרס מאייאקס כמעט פספס את הטלפון מהנבחרת מרוב חיזורים אחרי קירה ווינונה לסיפור המלא...
תמרה גורו, זוגתו של אסקייל גאראי, פרסמה תמונה נועזת במיוחד... לסיפור המלא...
אחותו של מאורו איקרדי תקפה (שוב) את וונדה לסיפור המלא...
נטליה בוזגלו של אלמוג עם קולקציית בגדי הים ל-2019!!! לסיפור המלא...
אביו של הכוכב הברזילאי רב עם גבריאל ברבוסה לסיפור המלא...
מנכ"ל חברת הבנייה של בלומפילד התארח אצל האדומים לסיפור המלא...
נעלם מהנוף?!? הכירו את אליזבת, החברה של החלוץ לסיפור המלא...





הטניסאית החליפה מקצוע? עדיין לא, אבל היא נהנית מכל רגע

 14.04.19 

ג’ני בושאר היא ללא ספק אחת הטניסאיות המעניינות והמרתקות ביותר אם לא ה… וכשהיא מגיעה לחוף אז בכלל העניין סביבה עולה מדרגה.

אז ג’ני בושאר לקחה את החברות למיאמי ביץ’ ליהנות מיום שמשי ושיחקה אותה קאובוי לגמרי עם הכובע, רק שאנחנו לא כל כך הצלחנו למצוא את הסוסים לרכוב עליהם…

עדיין לא החליפה מקצוע... (אינסטגרם)

בכל מקרה, הטניסאית שמדורגת במקום ה-77 נהנית מכל רגע בחיים ומוציאה לעוקבים את העיניים עם תמונות בביקיני…

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

i got the horses in the bacc ????

A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

??old town road??

A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

wanna be the yee to my haw?

A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on


l l l l l l l l l l l l l

חזרה לגליצ'ים

 הוסף תגובה 
הכל | עוררו עניין | עוררו דיון | הצג תגובות של:

... תגובות בטעינה ...


1:1