הטניסאית החליפה מקצוע? עדיין לא, אבל היא נהנית מכל רגע

ג’ני בושאר היא ללא ספק אחת הטניסאיות המעניינות והמרתקות ביותר אם לא ה… וכשהיא מגיעה לחוף אז בכלל העניין סביבה עולה מדרגה.
אז ג’ני בושאר לקחה את החברות למיאמי ביץ’ ליהנות מיום שמשי ושיחקה אותה קאובוי לגמרי עם הכובע, רק שאנחנו לא כל כך הצלחנו למצוא את הסוסים לרכוב עליהם…
בכל מקרה, הטניסאית שמדורגת במקום ה-77 נהנית מכל רגע בחיים ומוציאה לעוקבים את העיניים עם תמונות בביקיני…
View this post on Instagram i got the horses in the bacc ????A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Apr 12, 2019 at 1:25pm PDT
i got the horses in the bacc ????
A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Apr 12, 2019 at 1:25pm PDT
View this post on Instagram ??old town road??A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Apr 12, 2019 at 3:43pm PDT
??old town road??
A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Apr 12, 2019 at 3:43pm PDT
View this post on Instagram wanna be the yee to my haw?A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Apr 13, 2019 at 1:11pm PDT
wanna be the yee to my haw?
A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Apr 13, 2019 at 1:11pm PDT