אלכס וקלי טיוס חגגו לבתם זורי יום הולדת שנתיים!

בזמן שעם ישראל היה דבוק למסכים ולמדגמים וראה את בנימין נתניהו נבחר בפעם החמישית לראש הממשלה, לאלכס וקלי טיוס היו תוכניות מעט שונות…
הסנטר של מכבי תל אביב ואשתו ההריונית קלי החליטו לחגוג יום הולדת שנתיים לבת שלהם זורי, שבקרוב תצטרף אליה אחות קטנה…
“יום הולדת שמח נסיכה שלי”, כתבה קלי לזורי באינסטגרם. “אמא ואבא אוהבים אותך מאוד”…
View this post on Instagram Today, we are celebrating Zuri’s second birthday! Even though her official birthday is in a couple of weeks, we decided to celebrate early! ?? Happy birthday my beautiful princess!! ?? Mommy and Daddy love you so sooo much! ???? Video coming soon! ?? • Thank you @rikyscakes @boutique_balloons for making my vision come to life! ??You did an amazing job! ???? • #secondbirthday #secondbirthdayparty #icecream #icecreamparty #partyplanner #balloongarland #balloons #desserts #cake #birthdayparties #pinterest #sevenmonthspregnant #27weekspregnant #partygoals #toddlerpartyideas #kidsbirthday #telaviv #daycare #israel #love #family #happinessA post shared by Kelli Kedroske Tyus (@kelli_tyus) on Apr 10, 2019 at 3:57am PDT
View this post on Instagram Happy Purim from the cutest little butterfly fairy ! ?????? • • • #purim #purim2019 #costume #toddlercostume #butterflies #butterflyfairy #holiday #parade #israel #fun #dressup #kidspartiesA post shared by Kelli Kedroske Tyus (@kelli_tyus) on Mar 20, 2019 at 5:25am PDT
View this post on Instagram Hey pretty girl ?? • • • #babygirl #foreverlove #unconditionallove #daughter #baby #cutebabies #mixed #mixedchick #mixedbabiesig #mixedbabies #naturalhair #curls #naturalcurls #style #toddlerhairstyles #smile #beauty #toddler #model #picoftheday #spring #telaviv #israelA post shared by Kelli Kedroske Tyus (@kelli_tyus) on Mar 17, 2019 at 6:11am PDT
