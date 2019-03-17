ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים| Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר|תיירות ספורט|ONE TRAVEL
אלכס וקלי טיוס חגגו לבתם זורי יום הולדת שנתיים!

 11.04.19 

בזמן שעם ישראל היה דבוק למסכים ולמדגמים וראה את בנימין נתניהו נבחר בפעם החמישית לראש הממשלה, לאלכס וקלי טיוס היו תוכניות מעט שונות…

הסנטר של מכבי תל אביב ואשתו ההריונית קלי החליטו לחגוג יום הולדת שנתיים לבת שלהם זורי, שבקרוב תצטרף אליה אחות קטנה…

מזל טוב! (אינסטגרם)

“יום הולדת שמח נסיכה שלי”, כתבה קלי לזורי באינסטגרם. “אמא ואבא אוהבים אותך מאוד”…

בקרוב שנתיים... (אינסטגרם)
חגיגה נחמדת... (אינסטגרם)

