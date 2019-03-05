הטניסאית חשפה בטעות את מין הבייבי של מייגן והארי

יש טעויות ויש טעויות… וסרינה וויליאמס עשתה טעות שגרמה לרעידת אדמה ברחבי הממלכה. הטניסאית הטובה בעולם חשפה בטעות את מין הבייבי של הזוג המלכותי הנסיך הארי ומייגן מרקל.
מין היורש הוא אחד הסודות הכי שמורים בממלכה ובראיון למגזין ‘E’, בו דיברה על אימהות, ילדים ומה שביניהם, היא חשפה סיפור על חברה שלה שבקרוב תלד ילדה…
העיתונאים בממלכה מיהרו להבין ולהסיק שמדובר בחברתה מייגן… אמנם אין אישור סופי אך נראה שבקרוב תגיע יורשת לממלכה!
