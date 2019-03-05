ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים| Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר|תיירות ספורט|ONE TRAVEL
קבלו הצצה לקמפיין של השניים ביחד עם דידי הררי ורוסלנה לרשת גלי לסיפור המלא...
בשיא החום והלחות, עופר עיני מעביר שבת ברפת עם הילד והאישה!! לסיפור המלא...
הנשים של מסי וסוארס הגיעו לתמוך במשחק העונה... לסיפור המלא...
ראחים סטרלינג תרם 550 כרטיסים למשחק הגביע של מנצ'סטר סיטי, עבור ילדים מבית הספר שבו למד בג'מייקה! לסיפור המלא...
אקס הפועל ת"א נמצא במסיבת רווקים לוהטת באחד המקומות היפים ביותר בעולם!! לסיפור המלא...
שון וייסמן והצמודה שלו עדן מרקוביץ' ביחד מגיל 15, ובחודש הבא יעמדו מתחת לחופה!!! לסיפור המלא...
נטע אלחמיסטר הטיסה ביחד איתה את שתי אחיותיה המהממות, דנה וספיר, לצלם קמפיין במקסיקו!! לסיפור המלא...
שוער מכבי ת"א ואשתו אנה חשפו את תוצאות בדיקת האולטרסאונד שבישרה -  הם מצפים לבן זכר!! לסיפור המלא...





הטניסאית חשפה בטעות את מין הבייבי של מייגן והארי

 07.04.19 

יש טעויות ויש טעויות… וסרינה וויליאמס עשתה טעות שגרמה לרעידת אדמה ברחבי הממלכה. הטניסאית הטובה בעולם חשפה בטעות את מין הבייבי של הזוג המלכותי הנסיך הארי ומייגן מרקל.

מין היורש הוא אחד הסודות הכי שמורים בממלכה ובראיון למגזין ‘E’, בו דיברה על אימהות, ילדים ומה שביניהם, היא חשפה סיפור על חברה שלה שבקרוב תלד ילדה…

חשפה את מין היורשת... (אינסטגרם)

העיתונאים בממלכה מיהרו להבין ולהסיק שמדובר בחברתה מייגן… אמנם אין אישור סופי אך נראה שבקרוב תגיע יורשת לממלכה!

בקרוב תהיה לבת שלה חברה חדשה... (אינסטגרם)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

?? @meghanmarkle_official

A post shared by Meghan Markle ?? (@meghanmarkle_official) on


