וונדה נארה פרגנה לאיקרדי לאחר הקאמבק שלו למגרשים

 04.04.19 

זוכרים שמאורו איקרדי נזרק מהסגל של אינטר בשל אי חידוש החוזה ועוד מלא בלאגנים?!? אז אמש הוא חזר סוף-סוף לשחק, כבש וגם זכה לתמיכה מאהובתו…

הארגנטינאי הבקיע בפנדל ב-0:4 של אינטר בגנואה ו-וונדה מיהרה לברך אותו באינסטגרם עם תמונה של ושל שני הבנים וכתבה: “תמיד איתך”…

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Siempre con vos @mauroicardi

A post shared by Wanda nara (@wanda_icardi) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

??

A post shared by Wanda nara (@wanda_icardi) on


