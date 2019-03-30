וונדה נארה פרגנה לאיקרדי לאחר הקאמבק שלו למגרשים

זוכרים שמאורו איקרדי נזרק מהסגל של אינטר בשל אי חידוש החוזה ועוד מלא בלאגנים?!? אז אמש הוא חזר סוף-סוף לשחק, כבש וגם זכה לתמיכה מאהובתו…
הארגנטינאי הבקיע בפנדל ב-0:4 של אינטר בגנואה ו-וונדה מיהרה לברך אותו באינסטגרם עם תמונה של ושל שני הבנים וכתבה: “תמיד איתך”…
View this post on Instagram Siempre con vos @mauroicardiA post shared by Wanda nara (@wanda_icardi) on Apr 3, 2019 at 1:54pm PDT
View this post on Instagram No existe mujer más peligrosa que la que sabe toda la verdad y hace como que no sabe nada ??A post shared by Wanda nara (@wanda_icardi) on Apr 2, 2019 at 8:57am PDT
View this post on Instagram ??A post shared by Wanda nara (@wanda_icardi) on Mar 30, 2019 at 12:17pm PDT
