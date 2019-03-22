תגידו מזל טוב, אשתו של מייקל פלפס בהריון שלישי!

28 מדליות אולימפיות, שיאים בקצב מסחרר, מעריצים בלי סוף. אבל מה כל זה לעומת הריון שלישי?!? אז תגידו מלא מלא מזל טוב למייקל פלפס עטור המדליות, שבקרוב יהיה אבא לשלושה!
אז כן, אחרי הבן בומר והבת בקט, מייקל וניקול פלפס מצפים לילד שלישי… משחה פרפר? גב? לדולפין האנושי יש דברים חשובים יותר כעת…
אז בהצלחה עם הלילות הלבנים והגזים בקרוב… ילדים זה שמחה!
View this post on Instagram #3 on the way! Can’t wait to see the journey that this takes us on!!! #luckyman #boyorgirl? #P3A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Mar 31, 2019 at 5:10pm PDT
#3 on the way! Can’t wait to see the journey that this takes us on!!! #luckyman #boyorgirl? #P3
A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Mar 31, 2019 at 5:10pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Here we come @garthbrooks !! #bucketlist #az #datenightA post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Mar 23, 2019 at 7:35pm PDT
Here we come @garthbrooks !! #bucketlist #az #datenight
A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Mar 23, 2019 at 7:35pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Making a change once is easy, but maintaining it is difficult. That's why @Colgate and I are continuing to spread awareness around turning off the faucet when brushing your teeth. It can save up to four gallons of water each time!! #EveryDropCounts #ColgatePartnerA post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Mar 22, 2019 at 11:38am PDT
Making a change once is easy, but maintaining it is difficult. That's why @Colgate and I are continuing to spread awareness around turning off the faucet when brushing your teeth. It can save up to four gallons of water each time!! #EveryDropCounts #ColgatePartner
A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Mar 22, 2019 at 11:38am PDT