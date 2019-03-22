ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים |Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר|תיירות ספורט|ONE TRAVEL
תגידו מזל טוב, אשתו של מייקל פלפס בהריון שלישי!

 01.04.19 

28 מדליות אולימפיות, שיאים בקצב מסחרר, מעריצים בלי סוף. אבל מה כל זה לעומת הריון שלישי?!? אז תגידו מלא מלא מזל טוב למייקל פלפס עטור המדליות, שבקרוב יהיה אבא לשלושה!

אז כן, אחרי הבן בומר והבת בקט, מייקל וניקול פלפס מצפים לילד שלישי… משחה פרפר? גב? לדולפין האנושי יש דברים חשובים יותר כעת…

בקרוב ילד נוסף... (אינסטגרם)

אז בהצלחה עם הלילות הלבנים והגזים בקרוב… ילדים זה שמחה!

עוד אחד לחבורה... (אינסטגרם)
משפחה שכזו... (אינסטגרם)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

