קלי טיוס שבקרוב תביא לעולם בת שנייה לאלכס, בשיאה!

בזמן שאתם מתאוששים עדיין מפורים ומתחילים בניקיונות לקראת ליל הסדר, קלי טיוס שבקרוב תביא לבעלה אלכס בת שנייה, נמצאת בשיאה!
זוכרים שסיפרנו לכם על קלי, שמאז ההיריון לא מפסיקה להיות פעילה ברשתות החברתיות, אז היא ממשיכה בשלה ולמרות שהיא כבר בהריון מתקדם, היא נמצאת בשיא שלה וההיריון רק עושה לה טוב!
אז קלי כבר נכנסה לחודש השביעי להריון וזה אומר שבקיץ לה ולאלכס מצפים לילות לבנים ומעט שעות שינה… ילדים זה שמחה!
View this post on Instagram HAPPY MIND • HAPPY LIFE?????? • • • #pregnancy #sixmonthspregnant #24weeks #mother #mommytobe #babygirl #postitive #wifey #pregnancygoals #pictureoftheday #fashionnova #curlyhair #curls #style #europe #telaviv #israel #pregnantandperfect #maternity #love #happinessA post shared by Kelli Kedroske Tyus (@kelli_tyus) on Mar 19, 2019 at 6:50am PDT
HAPPY MIND • HAPPY LIFE?????? • • • #pregnancy #sixmonthspregnant #24weeks #mother #mommytobe #babygirl #postitive #wifey #pregnancygoals #pictureoftheday #fashionnova #curlyhair #curls #style #europe #telaviv #israel #pregnantandperfect #maternity #love #happiness
A post shared by Kelli Kedroske Tyus (@kelli_tyus) on Mar 19, 2019 at 6:50am PDT
View this post on Instagram Baby bump! ???? #20WeeksPregnant • • • #pregnant #fitmon #pregnancy #5monthspregnant #20weeks #babygirl #fitpregnancy #milf #fitness #fitfam #lafitness #legs #muscles #growth #motivation #stayfit #healthy #fitmommy #julybabyA post shared by Kelli Kedroske Tyus (@kelli_tyus) on Feb 18, 2019 at 11:00am PST
Baby bump! ???? #20WeeksPregnant • • • #pregnant #fitmon #pregnancy #5monthspregnant #20weeks #babygirl #fitpregnancy #milf #fitness #fitfam #lafitness #legs #muscles #growth #motivation #stayfit #healthy #fitmommy #julybaby
A post shared by Kelli Kedroske Tyus (@kelli_tyus) on Feb 18, 2019 at 11:00am PST
View this post on Instagram Staying active during pregnancy is so beneficial. I am 16 weeks and I feel great!???? Go check out @abafitness. ABA - Anything but average.?????? I am loving this tank! ?? • • • #fitness #pregnancy #16weekspregnant #preggo #mommy #fitmom #stayactive #healthy #lifestyle #athletic #babygirl #fitfam #motivation #muscles #glutes #fitnesswear #girlswholift #telaviv #israel #holmesplace #nike #anythingbutaverageA post shared by Kelli Kedroske Tyus (@kelli_tyus) on Jan 22, 2019 at 9:48am PST
Staying active during pregnancy is so beneficial. I am 16 weeks and I feel great!???? Go check out @abafitness. ABA - Anything but average.?????? I am loving this tank! ?? • • • #fitness #pregnancy #16weekspregnant #preggo #mommy #fitmom #stayactive #healthy #lifestyle #athletic #babygirl #fitfam #motivation #muscles #glutes #fitnesswear #girlswholift #telaviv #israel #holmesplace #nike #anythingbutaverage
A post shared by Kelli Kedroske Tyus (@kelli_tyus) on Jan 22, 2019 at 9:48am PST