קלי טיוס שבקרוב תביא לעולם בת שנייה לאלכס, בשיאה!

 28.03.19 

בזמן שאתם מתאוששים עדיין מפורים ומתחילים בניקיונות לקראת ליל הסדר, קלי טיוס שבקרוב תביא לבעלה אלכס בת שנייה, נמצאת בשיאה!

זוכרים שסיפרנו לכם על קלי, שמאז ההיריון לא מפסיקה להיות פעילה ברשתות החברתיות, אז היא ממשיכה בשלה ולמרות שהיא כבר בהריון מתקדם, היא נמצאת בשיא שלה וההיריון רק עושה לה טוב!

בשיא שלה! (אינסטגרם)

אז קלי כבר נכנסה לחודש השביעי להריון וזה אומר שבקיץ לה ולאלכס מצפים לילות לבנים ומעט שעות שינה… ילדים זה שמחה!

חודש שישי... (אינסטגרם)
בקרוב לילות לבנים... (אינסטגרם)

