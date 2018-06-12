ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים| Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר|תיירות ספורט|ONE TRAVEL
איסקו ובת זוגו מבלים בפארק השעשועים בצרפת... לסיפור המלא...
בנבחרת העלו סטורי התנצלות מנטע, אחרי שהבלם זומן לסגל לסיפור המלא...
זה רשמי: צ'יצ'אריטו ובת זוגו שרה קוהן אמרו איי דו! לסיפור המלא...
מאי ורד, שי ושני זהבי, ליאן בן חיים וליז שכטר בתחפושת השנה! לסיפור המלא...
נטע?!? יובל אמזלג השיקה קולקציית בגדי ים חדשה! לסיפור המלא...
צפו בשחקני נתניה חוגגים את פורים עם הרב פייקובסקי לסיפור המלא...
הצמודה של איסקו מחפה על העונה הרעה של הקשר בריאל לסיפור המלא...
בעלי ב"ש התחפשה לפתק בקלפי, ברדה לשטן, ומה עם אסי רחמים?!? לסיפור המלא...





בלמה הברזילאי של צ'לסי דויד לואיז התארס!

 24.03.19 

“לא ייאמן היא אמרה לו כן”… זה כנראה מה ששרים חבריו של הבלם הברזילאי דויד לואיז, שכרע ברך בפני אהובתו שרה מדיירה, שאמרה לו “איי דו”!!!

הבלם המתולתל הראה את הצד הרומנטי שלו, כאשר כרע ברך והציע לשרה שלו נישואין, היא כמובן אמרה כן והחגיגה בחתונה צפויה להיות גדולה מאוד!

לואיז ניצל את העובדה שלא זומן לסגל נבחרת ברזיל, כדי לתכנן ולערוך את את ההפקה הגדולה! מזל טוב!

לא ייאמן היא אמרה לו כן (אינסטגרם)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I ?? You #felizdiadosnamorados

A post shared by David Luiz (@davidluiz_4) on


l l l l l l l l l l l l l

חזרה לגליצ'ים

 הוסף תגובה 
הכל | עוררו עניין | עוררו דיון | הצג תגובות של:

... תגובות בטעינה ...


1:1