בלמה הברזילאי של צ'לסי דויד לואיז התארס!

“לא ייאמן היא אמרה לו כן”… זה כנראה מה ששרים חבריו של הבלם הברזילאי דויד לואיז, שכרע ברך בפני אהובתו שרה מדיירה, שאמרה לו “איי דו”!!!
הבלם המתולתל הראה את הצד הרומנטי שלו, כאשר כרע ברך והציע לשרה שלו נישואין, היא כמובן אמרה כן והחגיגה בחתונה צפויה להיות גדולה מאוד!
View this post on Instagram We hear wedding bells! @davidluiz_4 proposed in emphatic style to @brunaaaloureiro and shared the special moment with OTRO. Head over to the app to watch in all its glory! Congrats guys! #OurOtherClubA post shared by OTRO (@otro) on Mar 21, 2019 at 7:03am PDT
We hear wedding bells! @davidluiz_4 proposed in emphatic style to @brunaaaloureiro and shared the special moment with OTRO. Head over to the app to watch in all its glory! Congrats guys! #OurOtherClub
A post shared by OTRO (@otro) on Mar 21, 2019 at 7:03am PDT
לואיז ניצל את העובדה שלא זומן לסגל נבחרת ברזיל, כדי לתכנן ולערוך את את ההפקה הגדולה! מזל טוב!
View this post on Instagram Guys! Here's your chance to come and cook with me at my restaurant in London. Click the link in bio to download the @OTRO app and comment on my video for your chance to win! #OurOtherClubA post shared by David Luiz (@davidluiz_4) on Mar 21, 2019 at 9:54am PDT
Guys! Here's your chance to come and cook with me at my restaurant in London. Click the link in bio to download the @OTRO app and comment on my video for your chance to win! #OurOtherClub
A post shared by David Luiz (@davidluiz_4) on Mar 21, 2019 at 9:54am PDT
View this post on Instagram I ?? You #felizdiadosnamoradosA post shared by David Luiz (@davidluiz_4) on Jun 12, 2018 at 12:06pm PDT
I ?? You #felizdiadosnamorados
A post shared by David Luiz (@davidluiz_4) on Jun 12, 2018 at 12:06pm PDT