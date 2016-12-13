לבן של בקהאם יש חברה חדשה... והיא כוכבת ענקית!

זוכרים שסיפרנו לכם על החברה החדשה של ברוקלין בקהאם?!? הבן הבכור של ויקטוריה ודייויד? אז עכשיו גם לבן השני יש חברה… התפוח לא נפל רחוק מהעץ…
אז כן, רומאו בקהאם בן ה-16 מבלה ומכייף עם כוכבת הסדרה ‘דברים מוזרים’ מיילי בובי בראון, אותה הוא פגש באירוע גאלה של יוניצף בדצמבר 2016…
View this post on Instagram Thank you @davidbeckham and #audreyhepburn for inspiring me to use my voice and platform for good. Tonight was incredible. Thank you @unicef for having me as the host of your "youth takeover". I will remember this evening for the rest of my life. Love and light ??A post shared by millie ? (@milliebobbybrown) on Dec 12, 2016 at 6:04pm PST
זוכרים שוויקטוריה כבר דאגה להפריד בין ברוקלין לבין אחת האקסיות?!? אז הפעם אפשר להירגע… האמא נתנה את האישור לחברה, והיא אפילו מעריצה גדולה שלה! זה ייגמר בחתונה?!?
View this post on Instagram #tb ??A post shared by ROMEO (@romeobeckham) on Mar 17, 2019 at 5:40am PDT
View this post on Instagram ??A post shared by ROMEO (@romeobeckham) on Jan 9, 2019 at 2:04am PST
View this post on Instagram focusing on my school work! When girls have the opportunity to receive an education, there’s no limit to what we can accomplish ??A post shared by millie ? (@milliebobbybrown) on Mar 16, 2019 at 5:15am PDT
