לבן של בקהאם יש חברה חדשה... והיא כוכבת ענקית!

 20.03.19 

זוכרים שסיפרנו לכם על החברה החדשה של ברוקלין בקהאם?!? הבן הבכור של ויקטוריה ודייויד? אז עכשיו גם לבן השני יש חברה… התפוח לא נפל רחוק מהעץ…

אז כן, רומאו בקהאם בן ה-16 מבלה ומכייף עם כוכבת הסדרה ‘דברים מוזרים’ מיילי בובי בראון, אותה הוא פגש באירוע גאלה של יוניצף בדצמבר 2016…

זוכרים שוויקטוריה כבר דאגה להפריד בין ברוקלין לבין אחת האקסיות?!? אז הפעם אפשר להירגע… האמא נתנה את האישור לחברה, והיא אפילו מעריצה גדולה שלה! זה ייגמר בחתונה?!?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#tb ??

A post shared by ROMEO (@romeobeckham) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

??

A post shared by ROMEO (@romeobeckham) on


