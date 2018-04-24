ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים| Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר|תיירות ספורט|ONE TRAVEL
כוכב מכבי תל אביב ווילבקין התחדש באוזניות של בוב מרלי

 11.03.19 

רגע לפני שניצח את באיירן מינכן ביורוליג ביחד עם מכבי תל אביב, כוכב הצהובים סקוטי ווילבקין רכש בדיוטי פרי בחנות טאץ’ איט של אופיס דיפו אוזניות חדשות…

הכוכב, שמרבה לנסוע ביחד עם הצהובים, רצה אוזניות איכותיות שיקלו על הנסיעות והתחדש באוזניות של המותג בוב מרלי בעלות של 150 דולר… זה מה שעזר לו כנראה לנצח גם את ירושלים…

