ססק פברגאס והדוגמנית שלו ציינו 10 שנות זוגיות עם פוסטים שריגשו את הרשת...

10 years ago today I met the woman of my dreams. It’s been such an amazing ride next to you, falling incredibly in love, living in 3 different countries, travelling the world, living all kind of experiences, having 3 amazing kids together + Jojo and Mimi and most importantly loving each other every single day. Thank you @daniellasemaan for making me the happiest man on earth every single moment. I love you so much. Cheers to another beautiful 10. ???

A post shared by Cesc Fàbregas (@cescf4bregas) on Mar 7, 2019 at 3:42am PST