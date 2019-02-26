ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים| Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר|תיירות ספורט|ONE TRAVEL
רשת פוקס 2000 תצלם סרט על ג'ני בושאר והדייט ההזוי...

 07.03.19 

זוכרים את הסופרבול לפני שנתיים ב-2017?!? שניו אינגלנד וטום בריידי עשו מהפך מטורף נגד אטלנטה?!? אבל מה שגרר לא מעט תשומת לב זה הציוץ של בושאר, לאחר שמעריץ אתגר אותה וביקש ממנה לצאת איתו אם הפטריוטס יעשו מהפך אחרי שפיגרו 28:3… בושאר הסכימה, הפאטס ניצחו 28:34 וג’ון גורקי זכה לדייט חלומי…

אמנם הזוגיות שנוצרה בין השניים לא המריאה והפיינליסטית מווימבלדון 2014 וג’ון לא המשיכו בזוגיות, אבל בהוליווד לא נשארו אדישים למאורע…

ברשת פוקס 2000 החליטו להרים את הכפפה ולעשות סרט על הסיפור המטורף של השניים, שהחלו לצאת בגלל התערבות על משחק פוטבול… אנחנו מקווים שייתנו להם לגלם את עצמם!

לפחות יצא להם סרט... (אינסטגרם)
בקרוב כוכבת הוליוודית! (אינסטגרם)

