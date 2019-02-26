רשת פוקס 2000 תצלם סרט על ג'ני בושאר והדייט ההזוי...

זוכרים את הסופרבול לפני שנתיים ב-2017?!? שניו אינגלנד וטום בריידי עשו מהפך מטורף נגד אטלנטה?!? אבל מה שגרר לא מעט תשומת לב זה הציוץ של בושאר, לאחר שמעריץ אתגר אותה וביקש ממנה לצאת איתו אם הפטריוטס יעשו מהפך אחרי שפיגרו 28:3… בושאר הסכימה, הפאטס ניצחו 28:34 וג’ון גורקי זכה לדייט חלומי…
אמנם הזוגיות שנוצרה בין השניים לא המריאה והפיינליסטית מווימבלדון 2014 וג’ון לא המשיכו בזוגיות, אבל בהוליווד לא נשארו אדישים למאורע…
View this post on Instagram !!! A movie about this crazy story that happened to me?! What is life. Welcome to Hollywood @john.goehrke ?? Link in bio or story for the full article!A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Mar 6, 2019 at 11:43am PST
!!! A movie about this crazy story that happened to me?! What is life. Welcome to Hollywood @john.goehrke ?? Link in bio or story for the full article!
A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Mar 6, 2019 at 11:43am PST
ברשת פוקס 2000 החליטו להרים את הכפפה ולעשות סרט על הסיפור המטורף של השניים, שהחלו לצאת בגלל התערבות על משחק פוטבול… אנחנו מקווים שייתנו להם לגלם את עצמם!
View this post on Instagram ?it’s hard being a diamond in a rhinestone world? a huge thank you to my team: photographer - @thelendleffect director - @chanellezie producer - @jschop18 stylist - @virgilabloh outfit - @off____white inspiration - @badgalriri swipe ?? for bts xoxoA post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Feb 26, 2019 at 12:21pm PST
?it’s hard being a diamond in a rhinestone world? a huge thank you to my team: photographer - @thelendleffect director - @chanellezie producer - @jschop18 stylist - @virgilabloh outfit - @off____white inspiration - @badgalriri swipe ?? for bts xoxo
A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Feb 26, 2019 at 12:21pm PST