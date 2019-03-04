ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים|Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר|תיירות ספורט|ONE TRAVEL
מירן של מאור עושה זאת שוב, הפעם ביום צילומים של אחותה המעצבת! לסיפור המלא...
הכירו את המולטי-מיליונר טוני לוי, שנכנס כשותף בחברת LEO, בה השקיע גם הקוסם! לסיפור המלא...
צפו בשחקני מכבי תל אביב שרים "יש אליפות" ביום ההולדת של דור מיכה!! לסיפור המלא...
נהג המוטו GP, ולנטינו רוסי, ובת זוגו התחפשו לוונדה ומאורו איקרדי!!! לסיפור המלא...
חיכינו וחיכינו והנה זה בא - נטע מככבת בקליפ של מאלומה! לסיפור המלא...
קלואי קרדשיאן יוצאת למתקפה נגד האישה שבגדה עם תומפסון... לסיפור המלא...
לוס אנג'לס גלקסי הכינה פסל בכניסה למגרש של כוכב העבר! לסיפור המלא...
ריכזנו לכם את כל ההשקעות של כריסטיאנו רונאלדו! לסיפור המלא...





הכירו את שירה מורג, בת הזוג של עומרי גלזר ממכבי חיפה, שמתחזקת קריירה יפה משל עצמה!!

 04.03.19 

בעוד עומרי גלזר מתמודד על מעמדו בשערה של מכבי חיפה, בת הזוג שלו, שירה מורג, מתחזקת קריירה יפה משל עצמה. כבר סיפרנו לכם עליה, עכשיו הגיע הזמן לראות את הסטייליסטית בפעולה...

לפני למעלה משנה התחילו לצאת מורג וגלזר, ובזמן שהוא עובד באימוני הקבוצה כדי לקבל מקום בהרכב, היא מנהלת בלוג אופנה משל עצמה ומתחזקת עמוד אינסטגרם המונה כמעט 30 אלף עוקבים… שווה לעקוב!

הסטייליסטית שמחזיקה בשוער מכבי חיפה
עומדת בשער שלו! (אינסטגרם)
סטייליסטית אמיתית... (אינסטגרם)
צמודים ומאוהבים... (אינסטגרם)
איך הסטייל?!? (אינסטגרם)

