הכירו את שירה מורג, בת הזוג של עומרי גלזר ממכבי חיפה, שמתחזקת קריירה יפה משל עצמה!!

בעוד עומרי גלזר מתמודד על מעמדו בשערה של מכבי חיפה, בת הזוג שלו, שירה מורג, מתחזקת קריירה יפה משל עצמה. כבר סיפרנו לכם עליה, עכשיו הגיע הזמן לראות את הסטייליסטית בפעולה...
לפני למעלה משנה התחילו לצאת מורג וגלזר, ובזמן שהוא עובד באימוני הקבוצה כדי לקבל מקום בהרכב, היא מנהלת בלוג אופנה משל עצמה ומתחזקת עמוד אינסטגרם המונה כמעט 30 אלף עוקבים… שווה לעקוב!
View this post on Instagram Who said costumes can’t be CHIC ? // Which costume would you wear?? 1,2,3 or 4??? PURIM IS COMING?? EVERYTHING IS @rockglam.co.il #stylingbyshira | in collab with @americanstyle ?? #halloweencostumes #costumes #purim #stylingvideo #ootd #outfitinspo #תחפושות #פוריםA post shared by SHIRA__MORAG (@shiramorag) on Mar 4, 2019 at 1:25am PST
