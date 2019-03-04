הכירו את שירה מורג, בת הזוג של עומרי גלזר ממכבי חיפה, שמתחזקת קריירה יפה משל עצמה!!

Who said costumes can’t be CHIC ? // Which costume would you wear?? 1,2,3 or 4??? PURIM IS COMING?? EVERYTHING IS @rockglam.co.il #stylingbyshira | in collab with @americanstyle ?? #halloweencostumes #costumes #purim #stylingvideo #ootd #outfitinspo #תחפושות #פורים

A post shared by SHIRA__MORAG (@shiramorag) on Mar 4, 2019 at 1:25am PST