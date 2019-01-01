ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים| Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר|תיירות ספורט|ONE TRAVEL
דיבאלה והדוגמנית שלו אוריאנה סאבטיני מבלים בסביליה...

 26.02.19 

אחרי שהעניק ליובנטוס ניצחון ליגה נוסף ביום ראשון האחרון עם 0:1 על בולוניה, פאולו דיבאלה כוכב יובנטוס ובת זוגו אוריאנה סבטיני נסעו להתאוורר קצת בספרד…

השניים כמובן ביקרו ב-Plaza de España המפורסמת בסביליה וכמובן שהעלו משם תמונות… אבל זו לא הייתה מטרת הביקור…

קפצו לספרד... (אינסטגרם)

 דיבאלה הגיע לסביליה כדי לבקר את חברו הטוב פרנקו ואסקס שמשחק בסביליה ואיתו הוא שיתף פעולה בפאלרמו, וכן א משפחתו…

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sevilla ??

A post shared by Paulo Dybala (@paulodybala) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mi San Valentín?????? #sanvalentin

A post shared by Paulo Dybala (@paulodybala) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Feliz año nuevoooooooo ??????????#2019 #happynewyear ????

A post shared by Paulo Dybala (@paulodybala) on


