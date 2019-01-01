דיבאלה והדוגמנית שלו אוריאנה סאבטיני מבלים בסביליה...

אחרי שהעניק ליובנטוס ניצחון ליגה נוסף ביום ראשון האחרון עם 0:1 על בולוניה, פאולו דיבאלה כוכב יובנטוס ובת זוגו אוריאנה סבטיני נסעו להתאוורר קצת בספרד…
השניים כמובן ביקרו ב-Plaza de España המפורסמת בסביליה וכמובן שהעלו משם תמונות… אבל זו לא הייתה מטרת הביקור…
דיבאלה הגיע לסביליה כדי לבקר את חברו הטוב פרנקו ואסקס שמשחק בסביליה ואיתו הוא שיתף פעולה בפאלרמו, וכן א משפחתו…
Sevilla ??
Mi San Valentín?????? #sanvalentin
Feliz año nuevoooooooo ??????????#2019 #happynewyear ????
